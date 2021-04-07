Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce 2022 World Tour

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have announced a 2022 world tour behind their new album G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! The dates will take the band across the United Kingdom and Europe in January and February before GY!BE head across North America for a run of dates between February and May. Find the band’s full itinerary, and a video announcing the tour, below.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor:
01-12 Diksmuide, Belgium – 4 AD
01-13 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
01-14 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique
01-15 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique
01-16 London, England – Electric Ballroom
01-17 London, England – Electric Ballroom
01-19 Bristol, England – SWX
01-20 Coventry, England – Empire
01-21 Glasgow, Scotland – The Barrowland
01-22 Manchester, England – University Academy I
01-24 Rennes, France – Le MeM
01-25 Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre
01-26 Clermont Ferrand, France – La Cooperative de Mai
01-27 Nancy, France – L’Autre Canal
01-28 Bern, Switzerland – Dachstock Reitschule
01-31 Karlsruhe, Germany – Substage
02-01 Cologne, Germany – Kantine
02-02 Berlin, Germany – Festsaal
02-04 St. Petersburg, Russia – Aurora
02-05 Moscow, Russia – Club 1930
02-25 Denver, CO – Gothic Theater
02-26 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theatre
02-27 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
03-01 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
03-02 San Diego, CA – The Music Box
03-03 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
03-04 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
03-05 San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom
03-06 Petaluma, CA – Phoenix Theater
03-08 Seattle, WA – Showbox Market
03-09 Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
03-10 Victoria, British Columbia – Capital Ballroom
03-11 Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre
03-12 Kelowna, British Columbia – Kelowna Community Theatre
03-14 Calgary, Alberta – Palace Theatre
03-15 Edmonton, Alberta – Union Hall
03-17 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Park Theatre
03-18 Minneapolis, MN – First Ave
03-19 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
03-20 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
04-15 Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios
04-16 Northampton, MA – Academy of Music
04-18 Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse
04-19 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
04-21 New York, NY – Webster Hall
04-22 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
04-23 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
04-24 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
04-25 Richmond, VA – The National
04-26 Carborro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
04-28 Orlando, FL – The Beacham
04-30 Pelham, TN – The Caverns
05-03 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
05-04 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
05-05 Toronto, Ontario – The Phoenix Concert Theatre
05-07 Ottawa, Ontario – Bronson Centre