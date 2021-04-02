Godspeed You! Black Emperor Release New Album G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!: Listen

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have released their new album G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!, sharing the record on Bandcamp Thursday evening (April 1) a few hours ahead of the industry’s midnight standard. Listen to it below.

The band announced the project at the beginning of March, explaining that they wrote some of G_d’s Pee on the road before completing it during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve encouraged fans to buy the record from independent retailers, releasing a companion 10″ record through some record shops. G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! follows the band’s 2017 album Luciferian Towers.