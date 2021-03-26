Gojira Share Video for New Song “Amazonia”: Watch

French metal band Gojira have shared the second single from their forthcoming LP Fortitude. “Amazonia” arrives with a music video directed by Charles De Meyer. The clip was shot in France and various locations in Brazil. Check it out below.

For the “Amazonia” video, De Meyer collaborated with multiple filmmakers including Vincent Moon, Hauxplay, Jennifer Kumiko Hayashi, and Midia Ninja to help bring an unfiltered look into the lives of Brazil’s indigenous tribes. Gojira have also launched the “Amazonia” fundraising initiative. Proceeds from the single will benefit the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), who advocate for environmental and cultural rights of indigenous tribes in the Amazon who have experienced deforestation, land loss, forced labor, violence, and harassment. Gojira will also curate a month-long charitable campaign for the initiative featuring an auction of one-of-a-kind items from the band and their friends.

“This is a call for Unity” Gojira vocalist/guitarist Joe Duplantier said in a press release. “The music community can be powerful when united towards something meaningful like this! So many friends, great artists, bands have joined the movement without hesitation by donating instruments. This is a collective effort from so many people around us!” He added:

We don’t want to just release a song called “Amazonia”—we want to do something on top of that. We feel a responsibility as artists to offer a way for people to take action.

Fortitude is out April 30 via Roadrunner Records.