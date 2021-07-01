Grace Jones Album Covers Disappear From Streaming Due to Rights Issue

A number of Grace Jones album covers have disappeared from streaming services. The iconic Jean-Paul Goude–made artwork for Nightclubbing (1981), Living My Life (1982), Slave to the Rhythm (1985), and Island Life (1985) are no longer on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music. Instead, they have been replaced by generic, dichromatic covers featuring squares and plain text. An Island Records representative told Pitchfork that the absences are due to “a rights issue.”

Jones’ 1981-’85 records were all issued by Island Records. The Goude cover for Jones’ 1980 LP Warm Leatherette, also released via Island, is still intact on streaming platforms.

