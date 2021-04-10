Grace Jones–Curated Meltdown Festival Rescheduled for 2022

Meltdown, the stalwart London festival, has delayed its latest edition, which is to be curated by Grace Jones. Due to pandemic restrictions, the festival will now take place in June 2022. Previously announced acts including Solange, Peaches, the Love Unlimited Synth Orchestra, Skunk Anansie, Baaba Maal, and Jones herself will remain on the bill.

The festival will take place at its usual Southbank Centre venues from June 10-19. Others still booked to perform include Lee Scratch Perry with Adrian Sherwood, Oumou Sangaré, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Lee Fields and the Expressions. Ladysmith Black Mambazo had been booked for the main festival, but will instead play the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on October 15 next year.

Ticket holders will receive instructions on how to transfer their tickets to the new dates, according to a press release.

Bengi Ünsal, the centre’s head of contemporary music, said: “The regulations around social distancing make postponement the best course of action for a festival of this scale, to ensure we can retain the roster of global artists we’ve got lined-up and welcome all those who already hold tickets. We know it’s shaping up to be one of the most unforgettable Meltdown festivals ever and we can’t wait to share more names with you this Autumn.”

