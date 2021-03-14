Grammys 2021 Performers List: See The Full Lineup Here

The 2021 Grammy Awards are taking place today (March 14) in Los Angeles. The Main Ceremony will be broadcast from an undisclosed location. Among the many performers are Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny, Miranda Lambert, Dua Lipa, and Lil Baby. Plus, the Premiere Ceremony®, hosted by Jhené Aiko, will feature Kamasi Washington, Lido Pimienta, Burna Boy, and others. Check out the full slate of 2021 Grammy Award performers below.

Follow all of Pitchfork’s coverage of the 2021 Grammys, including “A Guide to the 2021 Grammys” and “Grammys 2021 Predictions: Who Will Win and Who Should Win.”

2021 Grammy Awards Main Ceremony

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez

Bad Bunny, who’s up for two Grammys, will take the stage with Jhay Cortez to perform El Último Tour del Mundo’s single “DÁKITI.”

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish will take the stage for the second straight year. At the 2020 Grammys, Eilish and her brother FINNEAS played “when the party’s over.”

Black Pumas

Black Pumas are up for three awards at the 2021 Grammys, including Album of the Year for the deluxe edition of their self-titled debut.

Brittany Howard and Chris Martin

Alabama Shakes leader Brittany Howard, who scored five 2021 nominations, will share the Grammys stage with Chris Martin of Coldplay.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic

It took some playful campaigning, but Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak scored a late Grammys invite. The artists recently shared their first Silk Sonic song, “Leave the Door Open.”

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

“WAP” may not have been submitted for 2021 Grammy consideration, but Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will still perform together on Sunday.

BTS

BTS are looking to make history as the first K-pop group to win a Grammy. The single “Dynamite” is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Brandi Carlile

Last year, Brandi Carlile played piano while Tanya Tucker sang “Bring My Flowers Now.”

DaBaby and Dua Lipa

Grammy nominees DaBaby and Dua Lipa are likely to take their remix of “Levitating” to the stage.

Doja Cat

Somewhat controversially, Doja Cat scored two nominations for “Say So”: Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. The singer is also nominated for Best New Artist.

HAIM

The Haim sisters could win Album of the Year for Women in Music Pt. III.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is rumored to be the first performer at the 2021 Grammy Awards Main Ceremony.

John Mayer and Maren Morris

John Mayer is not nominated at the 2021 Grammys. In fact, he hasn’t been nominated since 2012 when he got recognized for contributions to Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange. Mayer hasn’t won a Grammy since 2009. Still, that does not preclude him from likely performing with Maren Morris.

Lil Baby

Lil Baby follows his 2020 nomination for Best Rap/Sung Performance with a nod for Best Rap Performance. The Atlanta rapper could be awarded for his protest song “The Bigger Picture.”

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton has already made history as the first Black woman nominated as a solo country artist. Victory in the Best Country Solo Performance category would help “Black Like Me” correct an unwritten rule, she has said, whereby woman are “only allowed to sing about heartbreak and cute, fun songs, but God forbid we have other feelings.”

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert, who recently announced the new album The Marfa Tapes, is up for three Grammy Awards.

Post Malone

Nine-time nominee Post Malone is looking for his first Grammy. He’s up for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Roddy Ricch

Compton’s Roddy Ricch won his first Grammy last year for featuring on Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks in the Middle.” He’s up for six more awards this year.

Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner, and Jack Antonoff

Album of the Year nominees Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner, and Jack Antonoff will share the stage at the 2021 Grammys. In addition to Album of the Year, Swift and Dessner got nominated together for Song of the Year for folklore’s “cardigan.”

2021 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony®

“Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)”

The Recording Academy will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s “Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)” with a tribute performance featuring: Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, Thana Alexa, John Beasley, Camilo, Regina Carter, Alexandre Desplat, Bebel Gilberto, Lupita Infante, Sarah Jarosz, Mykal Kilgore, Ledisi, Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez, PJ Morton, Gregory Porter, Grace Potter, säje, Gustavo Santaolalla, Anoushka Shankar, and Kamasi Washington.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy is nominated for Best Global Music Album for his album Twice as Tall.

Terri Lynne Carrington + Social Science

Jazz drummer, composer, and producer Terri Lynne Carrington is up for Best Jazz Instrumental Album for Waiting Game, her 2019 record with Social Science.

Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

Jimmy “Duck” Holmes is nominated for Best Traditional Blues Album for Cypress Grove.

Igor Levit

Pianist Igor Levit scored his first Grammy nomination for Best Classical Instrumental Solo for his performance of Beethoven’s piano sonatas.

Lido Pimienta

Lido Pimienta, who won the Polaris Music Prize in 2017, is looking to add a Grammy to her trophy collection. She’s up for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album for Miss Colombia.

Poppy

Poppy is up for Best Metal Performance for her 2019 song “BLOODMONEY.”

Rufus Wainwright

Rufus Wainwright is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Unfollow The Rules.