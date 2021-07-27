Grouper Announces New Album Shade, Shares New Song “Unclean Mind”: Listen

Grouper has announced a new album called Shade. Out October 22 via Kranky, the follow-up to 2018’s Grid of Points features music Grouper has recorded over the last 15 years. Some of the music was recorded during a residency at Mount Tamalpais, some years ago in Portland, and many tracks were recorded more recently in Astoria. Listen to the new song “Unclean Mind” below.

Read Pitchfork’s feature “Grouper’s Liz Harris Explains the Art of the Paradox and the Beauty of Mistakes.”

Shade:

01 Followed the Ocean

02 Unclean Mind

03 Ode to the Blue

04 Pale Interior

05 Disordered Minds

06 The Way Her Hair Falls

07 Promise

08 Basement Mix

09 Kelso (Blue Sky)