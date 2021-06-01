Guns N’ Roses Announce Rescheduled 2021 Tour

Guns N’ Roses have announced a rescheduled North American tour for 2021. The majority of the July concert dates announced last year have been canceled or postponed to a later date; the tour is now set to begin July 31 with a show at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA.

Mammoth WVH—the band fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen—is set to support. Other cities on the itinerary include Detroit, Los Angeles, Boston, Atlantic City, and more. Find a teaser for the tour below and check out the full schedule here.

