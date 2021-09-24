Guns N’ Roses Share New Song “Hard Skool”: Listen

Guns N’ Roses have released their second new song of 2021. “Hard Skool” was originally recorded in the sessions for Chinese Democracy in 2008. Listen to their latest track below.

Last month, Guns N’ Roses dropped their single “ABSUЯD.” It marked the band’s first song in over a decade. The track was also a rework of an unreleased song recorded for the Chinese Democracy sessions, originally titled “Silkworms.” The band are currently on a North American reunion tour.

