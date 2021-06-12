H.E.R. Releasing New Album Back of My Mind Next Week

H.E.R. has announced that her new album Back of My Mind is coming out on June 18 via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records. The musician has also released a new song from the record called “We Made It.” Listen to the track and find the Back of My Mind artwork below.

In addition to “We Made It,” Back of My Mind includes “Come Through” (featuring Chris Brown), “Slide” (featuring YG), “Damage,” and “Hold On,” which H.E.R. recently performed with Chris Stapleton at the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

Back of My Mind is H.E.R.’s first full-length since the 2019 compilation I Used to Know Her. Earlier this year, she won the Grammy Awards for Song of the Year (“I Can’t Breathe”) and Best R&B Song “Better Than I Imagined”). She also won the 2021 Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Fight for You.”