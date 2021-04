Tonight at the 2021 Oscars, H.E.R. took home the award for Best Original Song. Her collaboration with Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah won over songs from The Trial of the Chicago 7 (“Hear My Voice”), Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (“Husavik”), The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) (“Io Sì (Seen)”), and One Night in Miami (“Speak Now”).

Follow along with the rest of Pitchfork’s coverage of this year’s Oscars.