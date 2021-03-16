H.E.R. Wins Song of the Year at 2021 Grammys

H.E.R. has won the 2021 Grammy Award for Song of the Year for her single “I Can’t Breathe.” She won the award over Beyoncé (“BLACK PARADE”), Roddy Ricch (“The Box”), Taylor Swift (“cardigan”), Post Malone (“Circles”), Dua Lipa (“Don’t Start Now”), Billie Eilish (“everything i wanted”), and JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels (“If the World Was Ending”).

Earlier in the day, H.E.R. won Best R&B song for “Better Than I” with Robert Glasper and Meshell Ndegeocello. Follow all of Pitchfork’s coverage of the 2021 Grammys.