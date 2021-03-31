Half Waif Shares New Song “Take Away the Ache”: Listen

Half Waif has shared a new song called “Take Away the Ache.” The latest track from Nandi Rose arrives with a Kenna Hynes–directed lyric video. Check it out below.

“Take Away the Ache” follows Half Waif’s recent 7″ single featuring “Orange Blossoms” on the A-Side and “Party’s Over” on the B-Side. 

“This is a song about the paradoxes of loving,” Rose said of the new track in a press release. “How we ask the impossible of each other, how we promise what we can’t give. But I don’t mean this cynically—I actually find it quite remarkable.” She added:

It’s kind of an incredible feat of imagination and will, the way we help each other transform our darkest moments into something bearable, like a game of make-believe. “It’s not an ache,” you might say,“it’s an ember.” And so together we stay warm by the fire of what we’ve created, lit by a sweet lie that makes it all okay for a while. To love is to believe in a kind of magic.

Nandi Rose’s last Half Waif album was The Caretaker, which arrived in 2020. Revisit Pitchfork’s Rising interview “Half Waif’s Restless Electro Pop.”



