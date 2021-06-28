Halsey Announces New Album Produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Halsey has announced the title of her fourth studio album: If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. She’s also revealed that her Manic follow-up is produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails. Find a teaser, featuring a snippet of music, below. A release date has not yet been announced.

Reznor’s last major album production for an outside artist came back in 2007, when he produced Saul Williams’ The Inevitable Rise and Liberation of NiggyTardust! Famously, he is also credited as a producer on “Old Town Road,” as the song samples a Nine Inch Nails track.

This year, Reznor and Ross have won Best Original Score at the 2021 Academy Awards and the Golden Globes for their work on Pixar’s Soul. They released two instrumental Nine Inch Nails albums in 2020, Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts. The band is playing shows later this year.