Halsey Announces Release Date for New Album With Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Reveals Artwork at the Met

Halsey has revealed the cover artwork for her forthcoming album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. It was unveiled with a video shot at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, in which the pop singer walks through the exhibits before finally pulling away a cover to reveal the life-size painting used for the artwork.

“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” Halsey wrote on Instagram. “It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months…. This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!” Find her full statement on the cover artwork below.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey’s follow-up to 2020’s Manic, was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The LP arrives August 27 via Capitol.