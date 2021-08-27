Halsey Releases New Album: Listen and Read the Full Credits

Halsey has released their fourth studio album: If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is out now via Capitol. The LP is produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and features contributions from a number of notable musicians. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl plays drums on “Honey,” prolific session bassist Pino Palladino appears on “Lilith,” and Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham lays down guitar on “Darling.” In addition to her new album, Halsey has released an accompanying IMAX film, also titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Listen to the new LP below and scroll down for the full list of credits. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

01 The Tradition

Written by Ashley Frangipane, Greg Kurstin, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Published by 17 Black Music/Songs of Universal, Inc. (BMI), Kurstin Music/EMI April Music, Inc. (ASCAP), Cloudcover (ASCAP)/Administered by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Songs in the Key of Mink (BMI)/Administered by Downtown DMP Songs

Produced by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Engineered by Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor, Mat Mitchell at NullCo Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Vocals recorded by Greg Kurstin and Julian Burg at No Expectations Studios, Hollywood, CA

Greg Kurstin: Vocal Production

Mixed by Serban Ghenea at MixStar Studios, Virginia Beach, VA

Engineer: John Hanes

Vocals: Halsey

Piano, Samplers, Synthesizers: Trent Reznor

Programming: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Treatments: Atticus Ross

02 Bells in Santa Fe

Written by Ashley Frangipane, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Johnathan Carter Cunningham

Published by 17 Black Music/Songs of Universal, Inc. (BMI), Cloudcover (ASCAP)

Administered by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Songs in the Key of Mink (BMI)

Administered by Downtown DMP Songs, Unrest (ASCAP) / Cunningham and Cheese (ASCAP) admin by Kobalt

Produced by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Engineered by Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor, Mat Mitchell at NullCo Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Vocals recorded by John Cunningham at Jagger Studios, Turks and Caicos Islands

Mixed by Serban Ghenea at MixStar Studios, Virginia Beach, VA

Engineer: John Hanes

Vocals: Halsey

Piano, Synthesizers: Trent Reznor

Programming: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Treatments: Atticus Ross

Menacing Beat: Kevin Martin

03 Easier Than Lying

Written by Ashley Frangipane, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Johnathan Carter Cunningham

Published by 17 Black Music/Songs of Universal, Inc. (BMI), Cloudcover (ASCAP)

Administered by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Songs in the Key of Mink (BMI)

Administered by Downtown DMP Songs, Unrest (ASCAP) / Cunningham and Cheese (ASCAP) admin by Kobalt

Produced by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Engineered by Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor, Mat Mitchell at NullCo Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Vocals recorded by John Cunningham at Jagger Studios, Turks and Caicos Islands

Mixed by Alan Moulder at Assault & Battery, London, UK

Assisted by Tom Herbert

Vocals: Halsey

Bass, Guitar, Samplers, Synthesizers: Trent Reznor

Programming: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Treatments: Atticus Ross

04 Lilith

Written by Ashley Frangipane, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Johnathan Carter Cunningham

Published by 17 Black Music/Songs of Universal, Inc. (BMI), Cloudcover (ASCAP)

Administered by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Songs in the Key of Mink (BMI)

Administered by Downtown DMP Songs, Unrest (ASCAP) / Cunningham and Cheese (ASCAP) admin by Kobalt

Produced by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Engineered by Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor, Mat Mitchell at NullCo Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Vocals recorded by John Cunningham at Jagger Studios, Turks and Caicos Islands

Mixed by Serban Ghenea at MixStar Studios, Virginia Beach, VA

Engineer: John Hanes

Vocals: Halsey

Samplers, Synthesizers: Trent Reznor

Programming: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Treatments: Atticus Ross

Bass: Pino Palladino

Drums: Karriem Riggins

05 Girl Is a Gun

Written by Ashley Frangipane, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Johnathan Carter Cunningham

Published by 17 Black Music/Songs of Universal, Inc. (BMI), Cloudcover (ASCAP)

Administered by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Songs in the Key of Mink (BMI)

Administered by Downtown DMP Songs, Unrest (ASCAP) / Cunningham and Cheese (ASCAP) admin by Kobalt

Produced by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Engineered by Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor, Mat Mitchell at NullCo Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Vocals recorded by John Cunningham at Jagger Studios, Turks and Caicos Islands

Mixed by Alan Moulder at Assault & Battery, London, UK

Assisted by Tom Herbert

Vocals: Halsey

Synthesizers: Trent Reznor

Programming: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jack Dangers

Treatments: Atticus Ross

06 You Asked for This

Written by Ashley Frangipane, Greg Kurstin, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Published by 17 Black Music/Songs of Universal, Inc. (BMI), Kurstin Music / EMI April Music, Inc. (ASCAP), Cloudcover (ASCAP)

Administered by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Songs in the Key of Mink (BMI)

Administered by Downtown DMP Songs

Produced by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Engineered by Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor, Mat Mitchell at NullCo Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Vocals recorded by Greg Kurstin and Julian Burg at No Expectations Studios, Hollywood, CA

Greg Kurstin: Vocal Production

Mixed by Serban Ghenea at MixStar Studios, Virginia Beach, VA

Engineer: John Hanes

Vocals: Halsey

Bass: Trent Reznor

Guitars: Trent Reznor, Dave Sitek

Programming: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Treatments: Atticus Ross

07 Darling

Written by Ashley Frangipane, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Johnathan Carter Cunningham

Published by 17 Black Music/Songs of Universal, Inc. (BMI), Cloudcover (ASCAP)

Administered by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Songs in the Key of Mink (BMI)

Administered by Downtown DMP Songs, Unrest (ASCAP) / Cunningham and Cheese (ASCAP) admin by Kobalt

Produced by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Engineered by Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor, Mat Mitchell at NullCo Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Vocals recorded by John Cunningham at Jagger Studios, Turks and Caicos Islands

Mixed by Serban Ghenea at MixStar Studios, Virginia Beach, VA

Engineer: John Hanes

Vocals: Halsey

Guitar: Lindsey Buckingham

Samplers: Trent Reznor

Treatments: Atticus Ross

08 1121

Written by Ashley Frangipane, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Johnathan Carter Cunningham

Published by 17 Black Music/Songs of Universal, Inc. (BMI), Cloudcover (ASCAP)

Administered by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Songs in the Key of Mink (BMI)

Administered by Downtown DMP Songs, Unrest (ASCAP) / Cunningham and Cheese (ASCAP) admin by Kobalt

Produced by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Engineered by Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor, Mat Mitchell at NullCo Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Vocals recorded by John Cunningham at Jagger Studios, Turks and Caicos Islands

Mixed by Serban Ghenea at MixStar Studios, Virginia Beach, VA

Engineer: John Hanes

Vocals: Halsey

Piano, Samplers, Synthesizers: Trent Reznor

Programming: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Treatments: Atticus Ross

09 Honey

Written by Ashley Frangipane, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Johnathan Carter Cunningham

Published by 17 Black Music/Songs of Universal, Inc. (BMI), Cloudcover (ASCAP)

Administered by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Songs in the Key of Mink (BMI)

Administered by Downtown DMP Songs, Unrest (ASCAP) / Cunningham and Cheese (ASCAP) admin by Kobalt

Produced by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Engineered by Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor, Mat Mitchell at NullCo Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Engineer for Dave Grohl: Darrell Thorp

Vocals recorded by John Cunningham at Jagger Studios, Turks and Caicos Islands

Mixed by Serban Ghenea at MixStar Studios, Virginia Beach, VA

Engineer: John Hanes

Vocals: Halsey

Bass, Guitars, Synthesizers: Trent Reznor

Programming: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Treatments: Atticus Ross

Drums: Dave Grohl

10 Whispers

Written by Ashley Frangipane, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Johnathan Carter Cunningham

Published by 17 Black Music/Songs of Universal, Inc. (BMI), Cloudcover (ASCAP)

Administered by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Songs in the Key of Mink (BMI)

Administered by Downtown DMP Songs, Unrest (ASCAP) / Cunningham and Cheese (ASCAP) admin by Kobalt

Produced by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Engineered by Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor, Mat Mitchell at NullCo Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Vocals recorded by John Cunningham at Jagger Studios, Turks and Caicos Islands

Mixed by Serban Ghenea at MixStar Studios, Virginia Beach, VA

Engineer: John Hanes

Vocals: Halsey

Piano, Synthesizers: Trent Reznor

Programming: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Treatments: Atticus Ross

11 I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God

Written by Ashley Frangipane, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Johnathan Carter Cunningham

Published by 17 Black Music/Songs of Universal, Inc. (BMI), Cloudcover (ASCAP)

Administered by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Songs in the Key of Mink (BMI)

Administered by Downtown DMP Songs, Unrest (ASCAP) / Cunningham and Cheese (ASCAP) admin by Kobalt

Produced by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Engineered by Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor, Mat Mitchell at NullCo Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Vocals recorded by John Cunningham at Jagger Studios, Turks and Caicos Islands

Mixed by Serban Ghenea at MixStar Studios, Virginia Beach, VA

Engineer: John Hanes

Vocals: Halsey

Synthesizers: Trent Reznor

Programming: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Treatments: Atticus Ross

12 The Lighthouse

Written by Ashley Frangipane, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Johnathan Carter Cunningham

Published by 17 Black Music/Songs of Universal, Inc. (BMI), Cloudcover (ASCAP)

Administered by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Songs in the Key of Mink (BMI)

Administered by Downtown DMP Songs, Unrest (ASCAP)/Cunningham and Cheese (ASCAP) admin by Kobalt

Produced by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Engineered by Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor, Mat Mitchell at NullCo Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Vocals recorded by John Cunningham at Jagger Studios, Turks and Caicos Islands

Mixed by Serban Ghenea at MixStar Studios, Virginia Beach, VA

Engineer: John Hanes

Vocals: Halsey, Trent Reznor

Bass, Guitars: Trent Reznor

Programming: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Treatments: Atticus Ross

13 Ya’aburnee

Written by Ashley Frangipane, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Johnathan Carter Cunningham

Published by 17 Black Music/Songs of Universal, Inc. (BMI), Cloudcover (ASCAP)

Administered by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Songs in the Key of Mink (BMI)

Administered by Downtown DMP Songs, Unrest (ASCAP) / Cunningham and Cheese (ASCAP) admin by Kobalt

Produced by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Engineered by Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor, Mat Mitchell at NullCo Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Vocals recorded by John Cunningham at Jagger Studios, Turks and Caicos Islands

Mixed by Serban Ghenea at MixStar Studios, Virginia Beach, VA

Engineer: John Hanes

Vocals: Halsey

Bass, Guitars, Samplers, Synthesizers: Trent Reznor

Programming: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Treatments: Atticus Ross

Album Mastered by Stephen Marcussen and Stewart Whitmore at Marcussen Mastering, Hollywood, CA