Hana Vu Announces New Album Public Storage, Shares New Song: Listen

Hana Vu, the Los Angeles–based bedroom pop artist, has announced her new album Public Storage. It’s her first for Ghostly International and it’s out November 5. The new single is called “Everybody’s Birthday,” and it follows the previously shared single “Maker.” Hear it below.

“I am not religious, but when writing these songs I imagined a sort of desolate character crying out to an ultimately punitive force for something more,” Vu said of the album, which she co-produced with Jackson Phillips.

Hana Vu also said of her new single: “It’s about the collective misery and depressive introspection one experiences on their birthday, which in this era of being alone, can feel infinite.”

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Public Storage:

01 April Fool

02 Public Storage

03 Aubade

04 Heaven

05 Keeper

06 Gutter

07 My House

08 World’s Worst

09 Anything Striking

10 Everybody’s Birthday

11 I Got

12 Maker