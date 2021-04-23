Hand Habits and Joel Ford Form New Project yes/and, Share Songs: Listen

Hand Habits (aka singer, songwriter, and guitarist Meg Duffy) has teamed up with producer Joel Ford for a new project. It’s called yes/and. Today, Duffy and Ford have released their first two tracks. Listen to “Ugly Orange” and “Centered Shell” below, via Driftless Recordings.

Back in February, Hand Habits shared a cover of Neil Young’s After the Gold Rush song “I Believe in You.” Meg Duffy’s last Hand Habits LP was 2019’s placeholder.

Read Pitchfork’s Rising interview “Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy Is Your Favorite Indie Rocker’s Favorite Guitarist.”