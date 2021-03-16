Harry Styles Wins Best Pop Solo Performance at 2021 Grammys

Harry Styles has won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar.” It is his first ever Grammy win. He won the award over Doja Cat (“Say So”), Billie Eilish (“everything i wanted”), Dua Lipa (“Don’t Start Now”), Taylor Swift (“cardigan”), and Justin Bieber (“Yummy”).

Styles kicked off the televised ceremony with a performance featuring Devonté Hynes. His sophomore LP Fine Line was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, and “Adore You” was up for Best Music Video.

