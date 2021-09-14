Hatchie Signs to Secretly Canadian, Shares Video for New Song “This Enchanted”: Watch

Hatchie, the recording project of Australian singer-songwriter Harriette Pilbeam, has signed to Secretly Canadian. Her debut single for the label is called “This Enchanted,” and it arrives today with a new music video. It follows her 2019 debut album Keepsake. Watch it below.

“‘This Enchanted’ encapsulates everything I wanted to do moving forward from my first album,” Hatchie said in a statement. “I started writing it with [producer Jorge Elbrecht] and [guitarist Joe Agius] in February 2020 and completed it from afar in lockdown later in the year. We had been talking about making something dancey but shoegaze.” She continued:

It’s one of the more lighthearted, lyrically vague songs of my new recordings about falling in love; it’s not a perfect relationship, but you’re enthralled by one another and it’s an easy love. It’s one of the most fun songs I’ve written, so it was a no-brainer to pick it as my first solo release in almost two years. It feels so right to be working with a label as exciting as Secretly as I step into new territory with Hatchie. I’ve been counting down the days until its release for a long time.

