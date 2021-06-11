Haviah Mighty Announces Stock Exchange Mixtape, Shares Video for New Song “Protest”: Watch

Candian rapper Haviah Mighty has shared a video for “Protest,” a new track that features London grime artist Yizzy. The visual is directed by Kit Weyman and Chrris Lowe. Check it out below.
Haviah Mighty shared a statement about the track:
Haviah Mighty released her Polaris-winning album 13th Floor in 2019. She’s since released numerous singles, including “Atlantic,” “Occasion,” “Antisocial,” “Obeah,” “Good on My Own Tonight,” and “Way Too Fast.”
This fall, Haviah Mighty is planning to release a new mixtape called Stock Exchange. The title, she explained, is inspired by how “the general public’s perception of an entity’s value, and ultimately how that influences the moves that we make as individuals.”