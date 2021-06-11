Haviah Mighty Announces Stock Exchange Mixtape, Shares Video for New Song “Protest”: Watch

Candian rapper Haviah Mighty has shared a video for “Protest,” a new track that features London grime artist Yizzy. The visual is directed by Kit Weyman and Chrris Lowe. Check it out below.

Haviah Mighty shared a statement about the track:

This song is my protest—a reminder that regardless of all the conversations, the chatter, the media, the justices and injustices—this feeling and fear we walk with, is as present as ever. After all these years, encountering the police as a marginalized person still triggers pure fear. These feelings within the production—the intensity and depth of the chords, the stress and tension of the pacing—it all mirrors the feelings of paranoia, fear, control, and our innate will to survive when encountering law enforcement. Having UK-based artist, Yizzy, bless this record brings it full circle. From a light skin male’s perspective from somewhere else on the globe, our experiences still mirror one another, a further testament to the eerie similarities of trauma among Black folks.

Haviah Mighty released her Polaris-winning album 13th Floor in 2019. She’s since released numerous singles, including “Atlantic,” “Occasion,” “Antisocial,” “Obeah,” “Good on My Own Tonight,” and “Way Too Fast.”

This fall, Haviah Mighty is planning to release a new mixtape called Stock Exchange. The title, she explained, is inspired by how “the general public’s perception of an entity’s value, and ultimately how that influences the moves that we make as individuals.”