Hayden Dunham, Formerly of PC Music’s QT, Shares First Solo Song: Listen

Interdisciplinary artist and PC Music associate Hayden Dunham has announced her first solo release under the moniker Hyd. The self-titled, four-song project is out November 5 via PC Music. A. G. Cook, Caroline Polachek, and Umru all contributed production. Listen to “No Shadow” from the set and see the fulltrack list below.

Although “No Shadow” is Hyd’s first recording project as a singer, she’d previously appeared in the PC Music World as QT, with Harriet Pittard providing her voice. A. G. Cook and Sophie produced QT’s lone single “Hey QT.” Dunham wrote her new song “No Shadow” after a temporary period of losing her eyesight in 2017.

Hyd EP:

01 No Shadow

02 Skin 2 Skin

03 The One

04 The Look on Your Face