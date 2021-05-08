HEALTH and Nine Inch Nails Team Up for New Song “ISN’T EVERYONE”: Listen

Los Angeles band HEALTH and Nine Inch Nails and have joined forces for a new song called “ISN’T EVERYONE.” Both bands produced the single, which got mixed by Atticus Ross. Listen below.

“It’s fucking Nine Inch Nails,” HEALTH said in a press release. “That speaks for itself. You don’t need a clever quote to encapsulate it.”

Nine Inch Nails’ most recent album was a double release from 2020: Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts. Also last year, HEALTH released DISCO4 :: PART I.

