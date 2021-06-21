Helado Negro Announces New Album Far In, Shares New Song “Gemini and Leo”: Listen

Helado Negro—the music project of Roberto Carlos Lange—has announced a new album. It’s called Far In and it arrives October 22 via new label 4AD. Below, check out the first single “Gemini and Leo,” with an animated music video directed by Jacob Escobedo.

Helado Negro’s most recent album This Is How You Smile was released in 2019. Since then, the musician has shared a collaboration with Xenia Rubinos, covered songs by David Bowie, Neil Young, and Deerhunter, and released a collection of “impressionistic sound pieces” under his birth name, the Kite Symphony, Four Variations EP.

Far In:

01 Wake Up Tomorrow [ft. Kacy Hill]

02 Gemini and Leo

03 Purple Tones

04 There Must Be a Song Like You

05 Aguas Frías

06 Aureole

07 Hometown Dream

08 Agosto [ft. Buscabulla]

09 Outside the Outside

10 Brown Fluorescence

11 Wind Conversations

12 Thank You for Ever

13 La Naranja

14 Telescope [ft. Benamin]

15 Mirror Talk