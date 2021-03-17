Helado Negro Covers Deerhunter’s “Futurism”: Listen

A new compilation from 4AD called Bills & Aches & Blues features artists from the label’s roster covering songs from throughout the label’s 40-year archive. Today, a new batch of songs from that collection has been shared: Helado Negro covering Deerhunter’s “Futurism,” Tune-Yards playing the Breeders’ “Cannonball,” Bing & Ruth’s rendition of Pixies’ “Gigantic,” Spencer.’s version of Grimes’ “Genesis,” and Efterklang’s cover of Piano Magic’s “Postal.” Listen to the five latest songs from the album, which is out April 2, below.

The label previously shared recordings by the Breeders, U.S. Girls, Tkay Maidza, Alduous Harding, and Maria Somerville. Other artists featured on the compilation include Big Thief, Future Islands, Dry Cleaning, Jenny Hval, and Bradford Cox.