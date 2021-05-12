Herbert Announces New Album Musca, Shares New Song Featuring Y’akato: Listen

Matthew Herbert has announced his latest album under the name Herbert. Musca is out October 22 via Accidental Records. Following 1998’s Around the House and 2001’s Bodily Functions, it’s the latest installment of his domestic house album series. It’s led by the first single “The Way” featuring Y’akato. Give that a listen below.

The album features guest vocalists Verushka Grebenar-George, Siân Roseanna, Allie Armstrong, Bianca Rose, Melissa Uye-Parker, Daisy Godfrey, and Joy Morgan. “Like presumably many other albums made during the last year, Musca reflects on navigating the challenges and joys of our most intimate relationships whilst the world is in turmoil,” Herbert said in a statement. “Not just with Covid, but with the rise in state and political violence, facebook-friendly fascism, white supremacy and a climate in crisis.”