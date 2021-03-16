Hiatus Kaiyote Announce New Album Mood Valiant, Share New Song “Get Sun”: Listen

Hitaus Kaiyote have announced their next album, Mood Valiant. It arrives June 25 via Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune and is led by a new single, “Get Sun,” featuring legendary Brazilian composer/arranger Arthur Verocai. Take a listen to that below. Check out the full tracklist and cover artwork for Mood Valiant below, too.

Mood Valiant is Hiatus Kaiyote’s first new album since 2015’s Choose Your Weapon. Songs from that album have been sampled by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Chance the Rapper, among others. The album also has the first new music from Hiatus Kaiyote since frontwoman Nai Palm was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, an ordeal that she cites as a perspective-shifting experience for the band.

“When you think your life is going to be taken away from you, it makes you think about who you are,” Nai Palm said in a press release. “I guess after the breast cancer scare I decided that I needed to prove to life that the offering I have is genuine. My only wish is to live and offer my experience of time and beauty.”

Mood Valiant:

Mood Valiant:

01 Flight of the Tiger Lily

02 Slip Into Something Soft

03 Chivalry Is Not Dead

04 And We Go Gentle

05 Get Sun [ft. Arthur Verocai]

06 All the Words We Don’t Say

07 Hush Rattle

08 Rose Water

09 Red Room

10 Sparkle Tape Break Up

11 Stone or Lavender

12 Blood and Marrow