Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker, Chernobyl) Scores New Video Game Battlefield 2042

Hildur Guðnadóttir—the composer behind Joker and the HBO series Chernobyl—has revealed her next project: Hildur and her husband/frequent collaborator Sam Slater wrote the original soundtrack for the forthcoming video game Battlefield 2042, the latest installment in the long-running Battlefield first-person shooter franchise, as Billboard reports.

“We are thrilled to be writing our first video game score for Battlefield 2042, and teaming with Electronic Arts,” Hildur and Slater said in a statement. “It was such a deeply creative experience to dive into this world and create a truly unique and disruptive musical environment for the game.” Lakeshore Records is set to release the 2042 soundtrack digitally, with a vinyl edition from Lakeshore and Invada forthcoming, too.

Hildur Guðnadóttir’s Joker score netted her the Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack this past February and the Oscar for Best Original Score last year. Her music for Chernobyl also led to her winning the Nordic Music Prize in March 2020. Battlefield 2042 is due out October 22 for PC/PS5/Xbox.

