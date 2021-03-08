Hiss Golden Messenger Announce New Album Quietly Blowing It, Share New Song: Listen

Hiss Golden Messenger have announced a new studio album: Quietly Blowing It arrives June 25 via Merge. Today’s announcement comes with the release of a new single, “If It Comes In the Morning.” Find that below and scroll down for the album tracklist and cover art.
Quietly Blowing It follows 2019’s Terms of Surrender, which netted bandleader/songwriter M.C. Taylor his first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album. Last year, Taylor released the live album Forward, Children to benefit the Durham Public Schools Foundation in North Carolina.
Quietly Blowing It:
01 Way Back in the Way Back
02 The Great Mystifier
03 Mighty Dollar
04 Quietly Blowing It
05 It Will If We Let It
06 Hardlytown
07 If It Comes in the Morning
08 Glory Strums (Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner)
09 Painting Houses
10 Angels in the Headlights
11 Sanctuary