Holy Other Announces Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

British electronic producer Holy Other has released his first new music since 2012. “Lieve” is the title track from his forthcoming studio album, out November 19 via Holy Other’s own imprint. It is “an album about L(i)eaving, coming to terms with the past, and trying to live in the present,” according to press materials. Watch the video for the single below and scroll down for the LP art and tracklist.

Lieve follows 2012’s Held. Holy Other recorded Lieve throughout 2020 in the northwest of England. The producer used the acoustics of Bidston Observatory on the Wirral, a space fabricated from wooden domes. Lieve includes vocals from Nyx’s Sian O’Gorman, violin from Simmy Singh, and saxophone from Daniel Thorne.

Lieve:

01 Dirt Under Your Nails

02 Lieve

03 Absolutes

04 Heartrendering

05 Up Heave

06 Whatever You are You’re Not Mine

07 Groundless

08 Refuse

09 Shudder

10 Bough Down