Hum’s Bryan St. Pere Dies at 52

Bryan St. Pere, the drummer of Champaign, Illinois rock group Hum, has died, his bandmates announced. “Bryan was a dear friend, a loving father, brother, and was an incredible person and musician,” wrote Jeff Dimpsey, Matt Talbott, and Tim Lash. “We all feel extremely lucky to have shared time and space with him. Peace and love to all who knew Bryan, and those he touched. We will miss him dearly.” A cause of death has not been revealed. Bryan St. Pere was 52 years old.

Guitarist and vocalist Matt Talbott co-founded the influential shoegaze band in 1989. The following year, Bryan St. Pere joined the group. Hum released their debut Fillet Show in 1991.

Hum’s classic lineup—featuring St. Pere, Talbott, guitarist Tim Lash, and bassist Jeff Dimpsey—was settled by 1993’s Electra 2000, and, in 1995, the band broke through with the RCA-released You’d Prefer an Astronaut, featuring the signature single “Stars.”

Hum released just one more record, 1998’s Downward Is Heavenward, before disbanding in 2000. They reunited sporadically for concerts and tours, before solidifying their return last year with comeback album Inlet.