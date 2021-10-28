Hurray for the Riff Raff Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Rhododendron”: Watch

Hurray for the Riff Raff has announced their next album. It’s titled Life on Earth and it’s out February 18 via Nonesuch. Watch a video for its first single, a track titled “Rhododendron,” below.

Hurray for the Riff Raff (aka the Bronx-born, New Orleans–based singer/songwriter Alynda Segarra) said “Rhododendron” is about “finding rebellion in plant life,” continuing:

Being called by the natural world and seeing the life that surrounds you in a way you never have. A mind expansion. A psychedelic trip. A spiritual breakthrough. Learning to adapt, and being open to the wisdom of your landscape. Being called to fix things in your own backyard, your own community.

Life on Earth is Segarra’s first Hurray for the Riff Raff record since 2017’s The Navigator. Last year, they, along with Waxahatchee and Bedouine, formally released a cover of Big Star’s “Thirteen.”

Life on Earth:

01 Wolves
02 Pierced Arrows
03 Pointed at the Sun
04 Rhododendron
05 Jupiter’s Dance
06 Life on Earth
07 Nightqueen
08 Precious Cargo
09 Rosemary Tears
10 Saga
11 Kin



