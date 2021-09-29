Ian Sweet Announces 2022 Tour, Shares Video for New Song “F*ckThat”: Watch

Jilian Medford has shared a self-directed video for her new Ian Sweet song “F*ckThat.” It follows her 2020 album Show Me How You Disappear. She’s also headed out on a North American tour; check out the full list of dates and the video for “F*ckThat” below.

Of the song, Medford said in a statement:

My phone causes me a lot of anxiety! I really only like to use it to take videos and pictures of my dog. This song is about not wanting to answer calls anymore and wishing I could just throw it out the window and disassociate from its evil/stress inducing technology.

Check out Pitchfork’s Rising feature “The Dream-Pop Transcendence of Ian Sweet.”

Ian Sweet: 2022 Live on Tour

IAN SWEET:

02-01 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar #

02-03 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge #

02-04 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge #

02-05 Kansas City, MO – Record Bar #

02-06 Nashville, TN – High Watt #

02-08 Washington, D.C. – Songbyrd #

02-09 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s #

02-10 Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right #

02-12 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall #

02-13 Montreal, Quebec – Bar Le Ritz #

02-14 Toronto, Ontario – Drake #

02-16 Milwaukee, WI – Colectivo #

02-17 Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village #

02-18 Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry #

02-21 Seattle, WA – Barboza #

02-22 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge #

02-24 San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

03-02 Los Angeles, CA – Echo #

# with Bnny