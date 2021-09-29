Ian Sweet Announces 2022 Tour, Shares Video for New Song “F*ckThat”: Watch

Jilian Medford has shared a self-directed video for her new Ian Sweet song “F*ckThat.” It follows her 2020 album Show Me How You Disappear. She’s also headed out on a North American tour; check out the full list of dates and the video for “F*ckThat” below.
Of the song, Medford said in a statement:
IAN SWEET:
02-01 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar #
02-03 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge #
02-04 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge #
02-05 Kansas City, MO – Record Bar #
02-06 Nashville, TN – High Watt #
02-08 Washington, D.C. – Songbyrd #
02-09 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s #
02-10 Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right #
02-12 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall #
02-13 Montreal, Quebec – Bar Le Ritz #
02-14 Toronto, Ontario – Drake #
02-16 Milwaukee, WI – Colectivo #
02-17 Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village #
02-18 Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry #
02-21 Seattle, WA – Barboza #
02-22 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge #
02-24 San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop
03-02 Los Angeles, CA – Echo #
# with Bnny