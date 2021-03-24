Iceage Share New “Shelter Song” Video: Watch

Iceage have shared “Shelter Song,” the opening track on their upcoming record Seek Shelter. “Shelter Song,” featuring the Lisboa Gospel Collective, arrives with a new music video directed by Catherine Pattinama Coleman, who previously worked with the band on visuals for “Ecstasy” and “Forever.” Watch the new clip below.

“As a childhood friend of theirs, it was important for me to showcase our friendship and the people we share everyday life with,” Coleman said in a statement. “So instead of making a video full of symbolism or a staged performance, I wanted to make a private and personal video close to our hearts. After a crazy year of COVID-19, the world in flames and structural racism peaking at such an extent, I wanted to create a meaningful piece, especially being a woman of color and fully in my third trimester. In the midst of a pandemic it’s important to remember that those of us who are privileged enough to have a roof over our heads, food, security, love and care, is something of great value. Love is not something one should not take for granted.”

Seek Shelter, Iceage’s fifth album, is out May 7 via Mexican Summer.