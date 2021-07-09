IDK Shares New Song ft. MF DOOM, Westside Gunn, and Jay Electronica: Listen

IDK has shared a new song featuring late rap legend MF DOOM alongside Westside Gunn and Jay Electronica. It’s called “Red” and you can hear it below.

“Red” appears on IDK’s forthcoming album USEE4YOURSELF, which lands tomorrow (July 9). The new LP follows the Maryland rapper’s 2019 release Is He Real?

In June, the Avalanches shared MF DOOM’s remix of “Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life.” Later that month, New York rapper Your Old Droog dropped a collaboration with DOOM called “Dropout Boogie.”

Read “10 Songs That Show Why MF DOOM Was the Ultimate Rapper’s Rapper” over on the Pitch.