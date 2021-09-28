Idles Announce New Album Crawler, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Idles have announced their next studio album. It’s called Crawler and it arrives November 12 via Partisan. The 14-track follow-up to last year’s Ultra Mono was recorded at Real World Studios in Bath during the pandemic. It was co-produced by Kenny Beats and Idles guitarist Mark Bowen. Today, the band has shared lead single “The Beachland Ballroom,” named after the Ohio venue. Watch the music video for the song below and scroll down to find the LP art and tracklist.
Of the new song, lead vocalist Joe Talbot said in press materials:
Mark Bowen added: “I didn’t know Joe could sing like that. He’s been trying to write ‘Be My Baby’ since the very beginning, but he didn’t want to be the punk guy wearing the Motown clothes. He wanted it to feel natural, and this song is.”
Crawler:
01 MTT 420 RR
02 The Wheel
03 When the Lights Come On
04 Car Crash
05 The New Sensation
06 Stockholm Syndrome
07 The Beachland Ballroom
08 Crawl!
09 Meds
10 Kelechi
11 Progress
12 Wizz
13 King Snake
14 The End