Iggy Pop Joins Cast of Comedy Film Blue Iguana

Iggy Pop has been cast in a forthcoming comedy titled Blue Iguana with Bob Saget and Joel David Moore. He’ll play patriarch whose death triggers a string of chaotic events among his children, according to Deadline. See more from director Jeremy LaLonde below.

After releasing a box set documenting his time with David Bowie last year, Iggy Pop starred in a Gucci campaign and inducted Nine Inch Nails into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame before sharing a new song about COVID-19 in late December. He joined Elvis Costello on a French reinterpretation of Costello’s Hey Clockface track “No Flag” and more recently covered Donovan’s “Sunshine Superman” with Dr. Lonnie Smith.

