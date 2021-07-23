Illuminati Hotties and Big Thief’s Buck Meek Share New Song “U V V P”: Listen

Producer and writer Sarah Tudzin has released another song from her new Illuminati Hotties album. The track, “U V V P,” features Buck Meek of Big Thief. Listen below.

“U V V P” follows “Pool Hopping” and “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” as previews from the forthcoming Let Me Do One More. The album, Tudzin’s first since last year’s FREE I.H., is out October 1.

Buck Meek recently performed in Bob Dylan’s Shadow Kingdom band. Read “Bob Dylan Recasts His Old Selves in Ghostly Concert Film Shadow Kingdom” on the Pitch.