India Jordan Shares New Song “Balby Bastard” From Compilation Benefiting LGBTQIA Charities: Listen

India Jordan has contributed a new song to a compilation from the Daytimers dance music collective and record label/queer rave event Big Dyke Energy. “Balby Bastard” appears on Celebrating Pride: For the Community, By the Community, which is out November 5. Profits from the compilation are being directed to the LGBTQIA charities Mermaids and the Human Dignity Trust. Listen to the new song and find the compilation’s tracklist below.

Read Pitchfork’s Rising feature “London Dance Producer India Jordan Is Building Community and Club Bangers.”

Celebrating Pride: For the Community, By the Community:

01 Manuka Honey: “Noise Complaint”

02 No Nation: “Received”

03 Darama: “Beacons”

04 Riva: “The Power to Take You on the Floor”

05 India Jordan: “Balby Bastard”

06 Faff: “Ooh La La”

07 Enayet: “Kirre”

08 Walthamstow Dogs: “Cennel” [ft. Sherelle]

09 Nivetha Tilakkumar: “Homeland Truths (Poem)”

10 Tee: “Validity (Poem)”