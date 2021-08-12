Injury Reserve Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Knees”: Watch

Injury Reserve have announced the new album By the Time I Get to Phoenix, which will arrive on September 15. The lead single is “Knees.” Hear it below.
Injury Reserve formed as a trio in 2013, with producer Parker Corey joining rappers Stepa J. Groggs and Ritchie With a T. They released their first mixtape, Live from the Dentist Office, in 2015, which they followed with the 2016 mixtape Floss and their self-titled studio debut in 2019.
By the Time I Get to Phoenix is Injury Reserve’s first album since the June 2020 death of Stepa J. Groggs. According to a press release, the record was largely finished before Groggs died. Injury Reserve wrote in a statement:
By the Time I Get to Phoenix:
01 Outside
02 Superman That
03 SS San Francisco [ft. Zelooperz]
04 Footwork in a Forest Fire
05 Ground Zero
06 Smoke Don’t Clear
07 Top Picks For You
08 Wild Wild West
09 Postpostpartum
10 Knees
11 Bye Storm