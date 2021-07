Isaiah Rashad has announced the release date for The House Is Burning: The Chattanooga rapper’s follow-up to 2016’s The Sun’s Tirade is out July 30 via Top Dawg Entertainment and Warner Records. See the album artwork below.

Rashad first mentioned The House Is Burning in a spring interview with Jeff Weiss for The Fader. Since then, he shared the songs “Lay Wit Ya” (featuring Duke Deuce) and “Headshots (4r da Locals).”

