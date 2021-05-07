Isaiah Rashad Returns With New Song “Lay Wit Ya”: Listen

Isaiah Rashad is back with his first new single in a year. The new track, “Lay Wit Ya,” follows last year’s “Why Worry.” Memphis rapper Duke Deuce features on the new song, which precedes Rashad’s next record The House Is Burning. The album is reportedly coming in June. Listen to the new song below.

Isaiah Rashad last released The Sun’s Tirade in 2016. The next year, he featured on SZA’s Ctrl track “Pretty Little Birds” and TOKiMONSTA’s “No Way.”

“This album was difficult,” Isaiah Rashad said in a press release. “I love music, but I don’t like to say shit. It’s almost like a game for me. It’s like working out. I don’t want to be redundant. Redundancy in general bothers me. Any song that I make, I usually make it in about 30 minutes to an hour, and that’s it. My ideas come to me immediately.”

Rashad added, “Music is where I go to express myself. It’s what I do to close a chapter. You know what’s crazy? I’m not even ashamed to say it…. I really think my albums aren’t different from each other. Eventually, one of my albums will become a classic. I just love this shit. It’s me.”