J Balvin Covers Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam”: Watch

Metallica have shared more covers from The Metallica Blacklist, including J Balvin’s take on “Wherever I May Roam.” Balvin’s entry is less of a traditional cover and more of a rap-rock reimagining of the Metallica song with new lyrics. Watch J Balvin’s music video for “Wherever I May Roam” below. Plus, hear a newly released rendition of “Where I May Roam,” which the band performed in Oakland in October 1991.

The Metallica Blacklist is a 53-track covers album that benefits various charities. Among the artists to contribute music to the compilation are Kamasi Washington, St. Vincent, Miley Cyrus, Jon Pardi, and Phoebe Bridgers.