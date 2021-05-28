J Balvin Shares Video for New Song “¿Qué Más Pues?”: Watch

J Balvin has shared a new single with Argentine singer María Becerra, a track titled “¿Qué Más Pues?” It arrives with a new music video, take a look below.

Since issuing his latest album Colores last spring, J Balvin has released a number of new singles. Among them are “Tu Veneno,” “Ma’ G,” “Otra Noche Sin Ti” with Khalid, and “Lento” with Mr Eazi. He also made a guest appearance on Eladio Carrión’s “TATA.” He’ll appear at New York’s Governors Ball festival alongside Post Malone, Phoebe Bridgers, and more in September.