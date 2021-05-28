J Balvin Shares Video for New Song “¿Qué Más Pues?”: Watch

By
star95radio
-
0
10


J Balvin has shared a new single with Argentine singer María Becerra, a track titled “¿Qué Más Pues?” It arrives with a new music video, take a look below.

Since issuing his latest album Colores last spring, J Balvin has released a number of new singles. Among them are “Tu Veneno,” “Ma’ G,” “Otra Noche Sin Ti” with Khalid, and “Lento” with Mr Eazi. He also made a guest appearance on Eladio Carrión’s “TATA.” He’ll appear at New York’s Governors Ball festival alongside Post Malone, Phoebe Bridgers, and more in September. 





Source link

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR