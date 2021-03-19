J Balvin Shares Video for New Song “Tu Veneno:” Watch

J Balvin has shared a new song called “Tu Veneno,” the second single from an as yet unannounced new album from the reggaetón star. Check out the video for the track below.

Earlier this year, J Balvin released a new single titled “Ma’ G,” debuting it at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim boxing match in Miami. He’s also appeared on new tracks with Mr Eazi (“Lento”) and Eladio Carrión (“TATA”) in recent months.

Following the success of his collaborative album OASIS with Bad Bunny in 2010, J Balvin issued his solo album Colores last March. Colores won Best Urban Music Album at the Latin Grammys last year, where J Balvin was nominated for 13 awards in all.