J. Cole and Lil Tjay Join Bas on New Song “The Jackie”: Listen

J. Cole joins his Dreamville mentee Bas on a new track, which also features a guest appearance from Lil Tjay. It’s called “The Jackie.” Listen below, and catch the music video when it premieres on Friday morning.

“The Jackie” marks J. Cole’s first guest appearance since he released The Off-Season this spring. The record, which followed 2018’s KOD, includes contributions from Bas on “Let Go My Hand” and “Hunger on Hillside.”

Bas featured prominently on Dreamville’s Grammy-nominated Revenge of the Dreamers III. His last solo full-length was 2018’s Milky Way.