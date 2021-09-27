J. Cole Announces Dreamville Festival 2022

J. Cole has announced that his Dreamville Festival will return to Raleigh, North Carolina. The two-day event will take place on April 2 and 3, 2022. “It’s exciting to finally be back. Ever since we wrapped our first fest, we’ve been waiting to get back to the park with our Dreamville family,” Dreamville Festival president Adam Roy said in a press release. “We had to come back bigger and better than before.”

J. Cole first announced his Dreamville Festival in April 2018. The event was slated to feature SZA, Big Sean, and Young Thug, among others, but was canceled due to Hurricane Florence. The first Dreamville Festival took place in April 2019 at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park. To date, it’s the only Dreamville Festival to have occurred, as the 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic.

Since the 2019 Dreamville Festival, J. Cole and his label have released Revenge of the Dreamers III. Earlier this year, Cole released The Off-Season.