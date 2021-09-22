J. Cole Shares Video for New Song “Heaven’s EP”: Watch

J. Cole has released his first new song as lead artist since he released The Off-Season earlier this year. “Heaven’s EP” arrives with a new music video directed by Simon Chasalow. The song uses Drake’s new song from Certified Lover Boy, “Pipe Down.” Cole shouts out both Drake and Kendrick Lamar as “superstars” on the song. Watch the new video, and listen to Drake’s “Pop Down” for contrast, below.

In July, Cole joined Lil Tjay and Bas on a new song called “The Jackie.” Read Alphonse Pierre’s rap column from May, “Now That We Know Diddy Once Scrapped With J. Cole, Who Will the Mogul Fight Next?”

