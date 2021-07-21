J Mascis, Bob Weir, Cass McCombs, Tim Heidecker, and More Contribute to New Neal Casal Tribute Album

A tribute album dedicated to Neal Casal, the late singer-songwriter and Cardinals multi-instrumentalist, has been announced. Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal features covers performed by J Mascis, Bob Weir, Hiss Golden Messenger, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Tim Heidecker, Cass McCombs, and many more. The box set arrives November 12 via the Neal Casal Music Foundation and Royal Potato Family. Check out the tracklist, Beachwood Sparks and Gospelbeach’s cover of “You Don’t See Me Crying,” plus a video trailer for the box set below.

All proceeds from Highway Butterfly will benefit the Neal Casal Music Foundation, which provides musical instruments and lessons to students in New Jersey and New York state schools. Further proceeds will go to MusiCares and Backline.

V/A: Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal

01 Aaron Lee Tasjan : “Traveling After Dark”

02 Jaime Wyatt : “Need Shelter”

03 Beachwood Sparks / Gospelbeach: “You Don’t See Me Crying”

04 Marcus King / Eric Krasno : “No One Above You”

05 Fruit Bats : “Feathers for Bakersfield”

06 Billy Strings / Circles Around the Sun: “All the Luck in the World”

07 Dori Freeman / Teddy Thompson: “Sweeten the Distance”

08 Hiss Golden Messenger : “Time Down the Wind”

09 Johnathan Rice : “Me & Queen Sylvia”

10 Mapache: “Wisest of the Wise”

11 Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band: “Freeway to the Canyon”

12 Leslie Mendelson: “Feel No Pain”

13 Jonathan Wilson / Hannah Cohen: “Detroit or Buffalo”

14 Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks: “Day in the Sun”

15 Jimmy Herring / Circles Around the Sun: “Bird With No Name”

16 Shooter Jennings : “Maybe California”

17 Vetiver: “White Fence Round House”

18 Todd Sheaffer : “December”

19 Courtney Jaye : “Grand Island”

20 Oteil Burbridge / Nick Johnson / Steve Kimock / John Morgan Kimock / Duane Trucks : “Superhighway”

21 Britton Buchanan : “Willow Jane”

22 Kenny Roby / Amy Helm : “Too Much to Ask”

23 Bob Weir / Jay Lane & Dave Schools : “Time and Trouble”

24 J Mascis : “Death of a Dream”

25 Tim Heidecker : “The Cold and the Darkness”

26 Warren Haynes : “Free to Go”

27 Rachel Dean : “So Far Astray”

28 Steve Earle & The Dukes : “Highway Butterfly”

29 Victoria Reed : “Angel And You’re Mine”

30 Jason Crosby : “Pray Me Home”

31 Lauren Barth : “Lost Satellite”

32 Jesse Aycock : “The Losing End Again”

33 Puss N Boots: “These Days With You”

34 Tim Bluhm / Kyle Field : “Cold Waves”

35 Zephaniah Ohora / Hazeldine : “Best to Bonnie”

36 The Mattson 2 : “Let It All Begin”

37 Cass McCombs / Ross James / Joe Russo / Farmer Dave Scher / Dave Schools : “You’ll Miss It When It’s Gone”

38 Angie McKenna : “Fell on Hard Times”

39 The Allman Betts Band : “Raining Straight Down”

40 Hazy Malaze / Jena Kraus : “Soul Gets Lost”

41 Robbi Robb: “I Will Weep No More”