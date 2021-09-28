Jacques Greene Announces New Compilation Anth01, Shares Previously Unreleased Song: Listen

Jacques Greene has announced the release of Anth01, which compiles some of his early and out-of-print 12″ singles. He’s also shared “I Won’t,” one of two previously unreleased tracks on the compilation. Anth01 is due out October 22 via LuckyMe. Listen to “I Won’t” below.

Anth01 includes collaborations with Koreless and How to Dress Well and tracks from Greene’s releases on 3024, Night Slugs, and his own Vase imprint. It also includes “Another Girl,” the single that set the stage for Greene’s career. In a statement, Greene said:

Time became quite slippery in the past year and a half. As the years go it’s strange how some things feel like just yesterday while others are seemingly lifetimes away. It was equal parts challenging and fun to revisit some of this material that laid the foundation for this Jacques Greene project. Anth01 is a form of anthology: a collection of songs meant to tell the first few chapters of that story. From bedroom studios in the Mile End in Montreal at the start of the 2010s to now. Thank you for listening.

Anth01:

01 I Won’t

02 (Baby I Don’t Know) What You Want

03 The Look

04 Tell Me

05 These Days

06 Arrow [ft. Koreless]

07 Ready

08 Faded

09 On Your Side [ft. How to Dress Well]

10 Faithful

11 Quicksand

12 Another Girl